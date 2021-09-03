DEH Vegetation Collection on West Bay ends on Saturday

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is reminding West Bay residents that the schedule for the collection of vegetation debris in that area will be completed on Saturday 4th September, 2021 and it will not be extended. Any vegetation debris that is put out after the scheduled dates will not be collected.

“We are happy to report that the collection of vegetation debris in West Bay has been a success so far. We want to thank all residents who participated in this clean-up and followed our instruction of ONLY vegetation waste. Our last day in West Bay will be Saturday, as we will move forward to attend the George Town community as scheduled”, said DEH Director Richard Simms.

From September 6th to 11th, the DEH Team will continue the collection of vegetation waste in the George Town District. Residents are asked to ONLY place vegetation debris on the curbside where it is easily accessible to the collection crews. Do not obstruct the roadway or storm drains or place household trash. Trim vegetation to lengths of 3 feet to enable an efficient collection. Alternative arrangements should be made to transport any other type of debris to the George Town landfill drop off.

Additional information is available from the DEH at 949-6696. Individuals may also send an email to [email protected], visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or message its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DEHCaymanIslands.

How do you feel after reading this?