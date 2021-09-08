Not always in the headlines despite being an Olympic sport, and hard hit by the forced shutdown due to COVID last year, table tennis is looking for a bounceback season in Cayman.

“Regarding the next competition, we are in the process of organising that but as you know, were just coming out of COVID,” Cayman Islands Table Tennis Association vice president Donovan Nelson told the Cayman Compass. “It does take some time for us to put that back together.”

CITTA last local competition, was held six years ago. However, the team has represented the country internationally since then, including their most recent participation in the 2019 Islands Games.

Nelson said that while ping pong isn’t among the most popular local sports such as football, swimming and track and field, he believes it offers similar opportunities for young Caymanians.

“The sport itself is probably not [like] football…but it is still very active,” said Nelson. “Table tennis itself creates a lot of opportunities… We have been trying as an association to encourage younger folks which sometimes find it difficult to stick to it…Without youth in any sport, it won’t survive.”

While table tennis is not a team sport, Nelson is looking at ways to get more people involved in Cayman, especially after last year’s drop off.

“We want to start clubs so that we can be a bit more competitive,” said Nelson.

Though no official tournaments or club competitions have been scheduled, for the past several weeks CITTA has organised friendly games and practices at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre school hall for every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday starting at 7:30pm.

