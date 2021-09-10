Dump trucks need to be regulated

We are all familiar with the congestion of Cayman traffic but while we sit in our quiet, emission-controlled vehicle, there is a fleet of dump trucks which belch black diesel fumes, seemingly without any restraint.

When the traffic is moving, some of these trucks compete with each other to race well above the speed limit and then use Jake Brakes to slow, with ear-splitting noise.

Some police enforcement to reduce this pollution of fumes, noise and speed, would make our island cleaner, quieter and safer.

Why isn’t this a priority?

James Dunnett

