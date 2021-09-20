UCCI Homecoming Gala Postponed

The much-anticipated, first-ever Homecoming Dinner Gala at the University College of the Cayman Islands has been put on hold.

Anticipated restrictions on large gatherings of people, due to the recent reports of community-based Covid-19 cases, led to the decision to postpone the event. A new date will be announced once the current situation becomes more stable.

The homecoming was part of a campaign to boost alumni involvement in UCCI.

The program for the event was to include not only a dinner, but live entertainment – music, dance and magic – a silent auction and award presentations.

If you are interested in starting your success story at UCCI, visit our website at ucci.edu.ky or set up an appointment with our admissions team by calling 623-0567.

- Advertisement -

How do you feel after reading this?