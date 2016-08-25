Police make arrest in East End beating

By Brent Fuller -

An East End man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an attack last weekend that left a man in a coma.

The suspect, 22, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He had not been charged with that crime as of Thursday.

The victim, a 50-year-old, had been severely beaten and was found unconscious across the street from Pirates Cove Bar early Saturday morning.

A Royal Cayman Islands Police patrol car found the victim around 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he underwent brain surgery and later transferred to Health City Cayman Islands.

As of Thursday, the victim remained hospitalized in critical condition.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY