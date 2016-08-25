Police make arrest in East End beating

An East End man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an attack last weekend that left a man in a coma.

The suspect, 22, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He had not been charged with that crime as of Thursday.

The victim, a 50-year-old, had been severely beaten and was found unconscious across the street from Pirates Cove Bar early Saturday morning.

A Royal Cayman Islands Police patrol car found the victim around 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he underwent brain surgery and later transferred to Health City Cayman Islands.

As of Thursday, the victim remained hospitalized in critical condition.