50 years ago: Vacation Bible school wraps up with a show

In the Aug. 24, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, North Side correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“The closing exercises of the Vacation Bible School were held on the 17th. Commencing at 2 p.m. the children rendered a programme of songs etc. which they had been taught. The Junior High children also put on a short play which they, with their teacher, had written.

“Items of hand work which the children had made were on display. Several of the parents were present and these helped to provided a big spread of refreshments for the whole party. A very enjoyable time was spent together, and much credit is due to Mr. and Mrs. Yaegar and their assistants who so ably conducted the Bible School in this district …

“Mr. Bloomfield Connolly and his mother, who went to Jamaica for a short vacation, returned on Saturday.

“Mr. Lovene Miller and William Ebanks left on the 20th to take up work on a ship in Europe.

“Mr. Franklin Smith left on the 18th to join the S.S. Imperial St. Lawrence in Halifax, Nova Scotia.”

In the same issue, East End correspondent Charles Dixon wrote:

“Mr. and Mrs. Rayburn Conolly are happy to have Mrs. Colleen Chong and her daughter Charmane as their guests for two weeks. They are friends of Mr. and Mrs. Fernando Archibald and we wish for them a very enjoyable holiday.

“Born to Mr. and Mrs. Wallington Dixon on the 18th was the precious gift of a son. Mother and baby are fine.

“Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Conolly and daughters Eleese and Madria, Mrs. Annie McLaughlin and Mr. Leonza Conolly all returned to the U.S. on the 18th after spending an enjoyable holiday.

“We are happy to report that four of the team from the Presbyterian Church of Fort Myers resided at East End at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ennis McLaughlin, and two at Sand Bluff with Mr. and Mrs. Frank Conolly. During the day all worked at North Side assisting in the building of the new church and in the evenings, when they returned, they conducted Bible School which was well attended throughout.

“During their stay they made many friends, visited many homes and saw various handicrafts such as baskets and ropemaking, hammock and turtle net weaving. They also visited a few of the large caves. They all spent a very wonderful time and left on the 18th to return to the U.S. with many pleasant memories of Grand Cayman.

“Arriving on the 18th from Jamaica to spend some time with her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Allen McLaughlin, was Miss Betty Ann Fuller.

“Mr. Brazley McLaughlin returned on the 18th to spend his vacation. He is employed by National Bulk Carriers.

“Leaving on the 20th to work with National Bulk Carriers were Messrs. Carlos Forbes and Ainsley McLaughlin.

“Mr. Carlton Pearson returned from Jamaica on the 20th after receiving medical treatment.

“Mr. Denby Rankine left for Jamaica on the 21st to spend some time with friends.”