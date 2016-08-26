Celebrated tenor and friends perform this weekend

Music lovers have two chances to see Steve Higgins & Friends perform this weekend. They will be at the Savannah United Church on Saturday for the “Sacred Celebration 2016” and at the Harquail Theatre on Sunday night for “Love in The Summer Time!”

Steve Higgins

According to Jamaicans.com, Steve Higgins sang with the Jamaican Folk Singers for more than 20 years under the direction of noted ethnomusicologist, Dr. Olive Lewin, touring widely overseas.

Some of the most memorable tours include singing at Westminster Abbey in London, the Drummondville Music festival in Quebec, the cultural show held in Jamaica for Archbishop Desmond Tutu just before the release of Nelson Mandela, and singing at the BBC for one of Queen Elizabeth’s celebration.

Dr. Lewin always believed that “music is the international language that will bring our world together in peace and harmony.”

Since emigrating to the U.S. from Jamaica, Higgins founded the 50-voice South Florida Caribbean Chorale, which is stamped with his signature for all his shows; in its repertoire, every genre is included – from classical music to Jamaican folk songs, thus carrying on the culture.

“It is critical to communicate to the world that Jamaican music is not all about reggae, which we all love, and to know that we were brought up appreciating all other genres, whether European or our Jamaican Folk music which is beautiful, world-class and appreciated by other peoples the world over,” said Higgins.

Guest singers

Soprano Dahlia Wynter will also be performing over the two nights in Cayman, along with tenor Rory Baugh, who studied music at Edna Manley College, and vocal performance (classical) at the Jamaica School of Music. Both have sung on the international stage and will no doubt join Steve Higgins & Friends in making this weekend one to remember.

Proceeds

Part of the proceeds from the shows will go to the UCCI Million Dollar Fund, the Savannah and John Gray after-school programs and the Cayman Crisis Centre.

Tickets for Saturday at the Savannah United Church are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets for Sunday at the Harquail Theatre are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. All tickets can be bought at the Christian Enlightenment Center, Savannah United Church, UCCI and Funky Tang’s.