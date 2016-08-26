The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands is hosting two kids events on Saturday in conjunction with the “A Legacy of Light” exhibition.

Water Play Family Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is a great opportunity to enjoy a day out at the gallery with the family. Families with children of all ages are welcome to participate in a range of activities, including self-guided tours with scavenger hunts, creating art, treasure hunts and sketch booklets, all of which encourage participants to learn about the unique exhibition.

Kerwin Ebanks, education coordinator at the National Gallery, said the sketch booklet is “aimed at the development of overall museum literacy for kids,” which, like the other activities, is designed to do so in an entertaining and engaging way.

Exhibition’s history of art

“Watercolor is a medium that has become synonymous with the early development of the visual arts in the Cayman Islands,” Ebanks said.

The exhibition, “A Legacy of Light,” offers rare displays from the early days of the National Gallery and the National Museum, giving visitors valuable insight into the history of art.

The exhibit, which runs until Sept. 16, includes splashy seascapes and vivid landscapes alongside intricate architectural studies. The works of established and lesser known artists are presented in an eye-catching celebration of Cayman’s cultural heritage and exquisite natural environment, both above and beneath the waves.

Water Play Family Day is an excellent way to learn about the art history of the islands and at absolutely zero cost.

Snacks and drinks will be on sale throughout the day.

Splish Splash, Dot Dash!

The gallery is also hosting an hour-long watercolor workshop on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. The workshop, open to kids of all ages, will be taught by National Gallery instructor Sarah McDougall. The aim is to help participants unlock their creative potential and give them new ways to put paint to paper. All materials are provided, and attendance is free. Pre-registration is required.

Call 945-8111 to register or contact the gallery through the website.