Red Cross Gala returns

Get into the groove at the “Flashback to the ‘80s” Red Cross Dinner Dance Fundraising Gala on Sept. 3. The dress code for the event at the Westin resort is either elegantly eccentric retro wear or formal.

The gala, starting at 7 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m., will include an auction and a raffle, both with many high-end prizes.

Traditionally a highly entertaining evening, the event includes a three-course meal. Organizers have confirmed that a vegetarian option will be available, so those who would prefer that selection should contact director@redcross.org.ky as prior notice is needed.

Regarding the schedule for the night, organizers said that the speeches will be short and to the point, followed by some fun fundraising activities before dinner is served, allowing attendees to socialize, mingle and network before they take to the dance floor.

Entertainment

“Flashback to the ‘80s” celebrates the 55th anniversary of the Red Cross locally and will feature a Madonna tribute singer who is being flown in from her current hometown of Georgetown, Ontario.

The 25-year-old songstress, a dead ringer for the star visually and vocally, has been impersonating Madonna for five years and will be performing two 30-minute sets on the big night. Included in her “Material Girl” repertoire are sure to be the standout hits of the best-selling female recording star’s glittering career. Attendees can look forward to hearing legendary songs such as “Like a Prayer,” “Vogue,” “Express Yourself” and “Justify My Love.”

Cayman Red Cross Director Jondo Obi says, “Our Dinner Dance Gala events have become known for the high-energy performance and dance party atmosphere that begins once dinner has ended.

“In the past, we have had other great tribute artists who have really spoken to the crowd,” she adds. “The ‘80s and the ‘90s both had very distinctive sounds and style, and the one female artist who defines those decades and an entire generation is Madonna. If you owned a radio at that time, you knew who Madonna was.”

VIP Guest

As if the entertainment wasn’t enough, a special guest will be at the gala dinner. Canadian Olympian Jamie Broder, a beach volleyball star, will be in attendance. Lucky guests may be able to ask her about her experience at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Golf tournament

The annual RBC Golf Tournament will also be held on Sept. 3. All the afternoon slots are taken, but morning tee times are still available.

Call 916-3345 to reserve your spot.

Tickets for the gala dinner are $150 a head or $1,500 for corporate tables. To by tickets, call the director of the Red Cross at 916-3345.