Man bailed on gun charge

An East End man charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm appeared in Summary Court on Friday, when he was granted bail until Sept. 6.

Antascio Terrell Rankine, 22, is charged with possession of a modified 12-gauge signal pistol on June 4 at Mary Street in George Town.

No other details were given. A press release from police indicated that the charge was in connection with an incident during which an adapted flare gun was recovered. Defense attorney Laura Larner successfully applied for bail over the Crown’s objections.

Magistrate Grace Donalds attached strict conditions that included a surety in the sum of $2,500 and wearing an electronic monitoring device. Rankine also has reporting conditions and must observe a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. at a specified address.