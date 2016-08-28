11 Cuban migrants land in Cayman islands

Eleven Cuban migrants who landed in the Cayman Islands over the past week and a half are being held in Immigration custody.

The first two migrants arrived on Aug. 17 in Grand Cayman. On Aug. 24 a makeshift vessel carrying 33 migrants arrived in Cayman Brac. Nine from this group decided not to continue the journey and are awaiting transfer to Grand Cayman.

Within the past week, three flights to Havana, Cuba, have repatriated 16 migrants.

Seventy-three Cuban migrants are currently in Immigration custody.