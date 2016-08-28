Proud of Them: Accolades for young George Towners

A number of young George Towners were honored as Proud of Them finalists at a reception at the George Town Yacht Club this month.

Kasinda McField, 24, is being recognized for her academic achievements.

Aspiring to become a chief financial officer, Ms. McField, according to a press release, is determined to become the first person in her family to graduate from university.

Having graduated with her associate degree in business administration from the University College of the Cayman Islands in 2013, Ms. McField went on to receive the university’s Board of Governors award.

She had a cumulative GPA of 2.53 during her associate degree, and now has a 2.86 in her most recent semester at the University of the West Indies.

Born with kniest dysplasia – a bone growth disorder characterized by short stature – Ms. McField stands at 4 feet, 1 inch.

Due to her condition, doctors did not anticipate that Ms. McField would walk, and advised that she would be confined to wheelchair if she wanted to attend school.

Despite facing this challenge, as well as other obstacles, including visual and auditory impairment and multiple surgeries, Ms. McField, who as a child was labeled the “least likely to go to university,” will be entering the second year of her bachelor’s degree in banking and finance this fall at UWI in Mona, Jamaica.

In her determination to study abroad, she initiated a meeting with representatives of UWI, who were pleased to accept and accommodate her needs during her studies, according to the press release.

When she returned home to Cayman for the summer, Ms. McField secured internships with Customs and with the Judicial Department’s financial unit.

Diarra Hoyte

Proud of Them finalist and George Towner Diarra Hoyte is an 18-year-old aspiring engineer recognized for his achievements in academics.

Mr. Hoyte, a former student at Clifton Hunter High School, earned his associate degree in engineering technology from the University College of the Cayman Islands in April. Next month he will attend the Florida Institute of Technology to pursue his bachelor’s in mechanical engineering.

He graduated high school with 16 GCSE and CXC passes and was named Most Outstanding Student in his graduating class. Mr. Hoyte also received the ethics and technology awards.

In high school, he was also a member of the Gifted and Talented mathematics class and he sat his external exam ahead of schedule, gaining a Grade 1 Distinction in math, English and science.

Proud of Them

Proud of Them began in 2012 to highlight the works of young people ages 10 to 25 and showcase their initiative and positive attitudes.

This year’s field of 72 candidates were nominated by friends, acquaintances and community members for reaching new heights in academics, sports, career, culture, business and community service. Each young person selected is featured for six months on billboards across the Cayman Islands and receives a certificate and $500.

Editor’s note: Next week we highlight more Proud of Them finalists from George Town.