Miss Nadine’s Pre-School gets sprucing up

CITCO employees recently rolled up their sleeves to help out the National Council of Voluntary Organisations.

Armed with rollers, brushes and a paint gun, CITCO employees, their family members and friends assisted the NCVO with paint work at Miss Nadine’s Pre-School on Aug. 6.

The volunteers also helped sort out the NCVO’s Bargain Shop storage trailer to ensure that clothes are easily accessible to members of the community who may be in need.

“It means a lot for our CITCO family to take time to provide their hands-on assistance, taking time out of their weekend to assist with maintenance and organization,” said NCVO coordinator Alta Bodden-Solomon.

“We couldn’t do it alone and we’re grateful to not have to.”

CITCO has had a long relationship with the NCVO, having supported it for 35 years of service to children and families in need.

Recently, staff members started an organic garden initiative at Miss Nadine’s.

“We support the numerous services it provides, including foster and nursery child care, subsidized preschool and day care education, provision of free school lunches, and basic support for those in our community who are in need,” said Sally Young, a member of CITCO’s charity committee.

“We believe actions speak louder than words and look forward to continuing our partnership to ensure the continued success of the NCVO’s community projects and outreach programs.”