Miss Nadine’s needs your support

I was honoured with the name Cayman after my parents visited the island in 1970 and, shortly after returning home, found out they were pregnant with me.

My grandparents moved to Grand Cayman in 1965 and my brothers and I were blessed to call the sands of the West Indian Club our playground.

We have been fortunate enough to have four generations enjoying the lovely beaches of the Cayman Islands. Honestly, it wasn’t so much the white sands or blue waters as it was the people of the island that made us fall in love.

With big smiles and even bigger hearts, we were always welcomed back. We were able to always feel truly loved and accepted as a part of Grand Cayman.

When my grandparents were told that there were kids on the island that needed help, they were overjoyed to be able to provide that for them. They felt that, in helping the children of the island, they could give back to a community that meant so much to them.

The children of Grand Cayman are the life and breath of the island. They are its past, present and future. To be able to provide a safe home, a nurturing and creative school with gardens and playgrounds; to be able to fill those with loving teachers and selfless staff; to be able to build Miss Nadine’s Pre-School and the Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home – we were honoured and completely willing.

So, today, I am asking for all of you, I’m asking for all of my friends, to help support Miss Nadine’s. I’m asking for your money to provide for a little group on a little island that needs your help.

I hope you can all dig deep as I’ve dug for you all before … it would mean so much to me, to Miss Nadine’s and to those adorable little babies.

Follow the link and give what you can: https://www.ncvo.org.ky/.

They need us!

Cayman Campbell