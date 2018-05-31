More than 300 people raised at least $5,000 when they took part in Sunday’s 5k Wind of Hope Walk/Run.

The funds raised will go to support healthy eating habits of children living at the Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home.

“We are so excited and happy that we could really come together as a team [so] that we could accomplish that great task,” said the founder and president of Wind of Hope, Paul Williams.

The group has raised funds in the past for The Pines Retirement Home and the Cayman Islands Red Cross through its annual walk/run event, now in its fourth year. This year, the money will go to the foster home’s pantry budget.

345 Athletic Club’s Abraham Whittaker and Okeeve Hamilton dominated the male runners, winning first and second place respectively, with times of 18 minutes, 48.36 seconds, and 19 minutes, 48.72 seconds. Third place went to Enrico Carmassi with a time of 20:07.88.

In the female runners category, Catherine Hayward-Hughes took first place with a time of 24:08.74. Taking second place a mere 15 seconds later was Oddy Grullon, who clocked in at 24:23.21, and third place went to Yolande Lopez with a time of 25:59.90.

According to the Wind of Hope charity, which was founded in March 2014, it aims to deliver charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations, groups of individuals, or individuals with causes that positively impact lives.

For more information on Wind of Hope, email [email protected] or call 328-2850.