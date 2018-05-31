Postponed fire truck pull to be held Saturday

A fire truck pull in memory of the late fire chief Kirkland Nixon, which was postponed last weekend because of inclement weather, will be held on Saturday at Grand Harbour.

The pull is being organized as a fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Cayman Islands, as they prepare for the Special Olympics National Games, which take place from June 3-8. The event is also intended to raise awareness about the Special Olympics and SOCI initiatives.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, on behalf of organizer Cayman Islands Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, said team registration begins at 9:30 a.m. for the event, which will be held between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Teams of 12, representing government departments and corporate entities, will compete to see who can pull a fully loaded fire truck across a distance of 15 feet in the fastest time.

Organizers say they plan the fundraiser to become an annual event.

Visit www.rcips.ky for more details or email [email protected] or [email protected] to register a team.