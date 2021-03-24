Pre-school gets ‘book chairs’

What could be a more ideal piece of furniture for a young reader than a chair that’s also a library?

The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman Sunrise last week delivered two of these ‘book chairs’ – already filled with hundreds of books – to Miss Nadine’s Pre-school.

The club purchased the books and chairs from funds raised by its popular Buy A Kid A Book fundraiser that it held in February, and it also donated a $1,000 gift certificate to The Book Nook for future book purchases.

Complete Services KY donated the materials and labour for the two chairs, and Rotary Sunrise purchased the books and special padding to create a comfy corner for little readers to snuggle into.

In a press release, the club’s literacy director, Hendrik van Genderen, said, “Handing over the chair at Miss Nadine’s Preschool was such a rewarding experience. The Club hopes this donation will enhance the children’s love to read and judging by the happy reception from staff and children, the chair will be a bonus for all. This project was made possible because of the excellent teamwork of the Literacy Committee and the generous donations from the public.”

Club president Stacy Parke said, “One of the main focusses of Rotary Sunrise is literacy and ensuring that children of all ages are given the access and opportunity to read. Creating this unique and fun library chair for the children was a labour of love. The members of the Club all supported the initiative, and we are thankful for the usual support of the community with the Buy A Kid A Book fundraiser.”