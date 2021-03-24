The 2021 Cayman Islands general election is one unlike any other in the history of the islands. It’s the first time the jurisdiction is poised to host early elections and the first time Cayman’s electorate will vote in Members of Parliament.

So, how did this all come about?

The snap election call stems from an incident involving Parliament’s previous house speaker, McKeeva Bush, who was found guilty late last year of three counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. This was following an incident in February of 2020 involving a female member of staff at a West Bay Road bar and restaurant.

With mounting public pressure to remove Bush from the position following his convictions, Alden McLaughlin called for the early elections and subsequent dissolution of government.

Governor Martyn Roper, following consultation with McLaughlin, announced on 10 Feb. the decision to dissolve Parliament, triggering early elections and angering opposition members who say the premier’s request to do so was politically motivated.

McLaughlin, in a statement following the governor’s announcement, said, “After careful consideration, I have therefore determined that it is in the best interest of the country for Parliament to be dissolved immediately, which will have the effect of vacating the seat of the Speaker.”

He added, by doing this, “Mr. Bush will no longer be the Speaker of the House and the country, by way of earlier elections, will determine who they wish to serve as their representatives – this includes the voters of West Bay West deciding whether they wish Mr. Bush to be re-elected to Parliament.”

His opponents, however, disagreed with the move.

Hours after McLaughlin called for early elections, former Opposition Leader and East End MP Arden McLean came out fighting during the Cayman Compass’s ‘The Resh Hour’ programme.

McLean took aim at McLaughlin for his decision to dissolve Parliament, calling his actions “disgusting”.

McLean accused the premier of punishing the people he purports to represent, questioning why McLaughlin has put the onus on the electorate to vote out the Speaker rather than taking action to remove Bush himself.

He added the early elections had rendered his call for a no confidence motion in Bush effectively a moot point.

McLean also questioned whether the governor should have acquiesced to the premier’s request to call early elections.

Section 84(2) of the Cayman Islands Constitution says, “the Governor, acting after consultation with the Premier, may at any time, by proclamation, dissolve the [Parliament]”.

Governor Martyn Roper took to social media to defend his decision. Responding to multiple comments criticising the move, Roper said he sought legal advice and the only option was to accept the request.

“This is a matter for elected politicians,” Roper said. “Only in very exceptional circumstances, which do not exist, could I have refused the request.”