No arrests after police find 600 pounds of ganja

Police are carrying out investigations after a ‘significant’ quantity of ganja was found in the South Church Street area this weekend.

According to a press release from the RCIPS, police located a number of black garbage bags containing the drug, at around 7:20am on Saturday.

Responding to Compass inquiries, police clarified that the total weight of the packages of ganja was “approximately 600lbs”.

No one was arrested and police did not find anyone in the vicinity. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding this find are ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips may also be provided directly to the RCIPS at 949-7777, or via their website.