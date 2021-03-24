HOW TO APPLY FOR POSTAL BALLOTS

You can request an overseas postal ballot if you are a registered voter who is living off-island, such as students and persons away for medical care.

You can request a locally delivered postal ballot if you are a registered voter living in the Cayman Islands, but will be away from the islands on Election Day.

Those wishing to apply for postal ballots are required to provide the following information to the Elections Office:

Completed Form B (available at elections.ky or at the Elections Office).

Photo identification (e.g. voter ID card or passport).

RESIDENT IN THE ISLANDS, BUT WILL BE AWAY FOR ELECTION DAY:

A copy of purchased airline tickets showing the individual will be travelling or off-island on Election Day. (Please note, only purchased tickets will be accepted. Reservations that have not been paid for in full do not qualify.)

A clearly printed local street address for ballots to be delivered locally.

IF CURRENTLY AWAY AND WILL BE AWAY FOR ELECTION DAY:

A clearly printed full overseas street address to which the postal ballot can be couriered.

A completed Postal Ballot Request form (Form B), along with supporting documents, emailed to [email protected] or dropped off at the Elections Office.

HOW TO APPLY FOR MOBILE VOTING

If you are a registered voter on the Official Register of Electors and are unable or unlikely to be able to go in person to the polling station, you can request mobile voting. Note – postal ballots are not permitted for persons who will be physically in the Cayman Islands on Election Day.

In cases where the Registering Officer approves mobile voting, Elections Office mobile teams – consisting of a presiding officer, poll clerk, logistic officers, police officer and appointed observers – will visit those persons during the weeks before the Election Day to allow them to vote at their requested location within the Cayman Islands.

Voters wishing to apply for mobile voting are required to provide the following information to the Elections Office:

Completed Form C (available at elections.ky or at the Elections Office), setting out the reasons mobile voting is being requested.

Photo identification (e.g. voter ID card or passport).

All forms are available online at elections.ky or can be picked up at the Elections Office, located at 68 West Bay Road, Bay Town Office Suites, George Town, Grand Cayman.

Completed forms may be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off in person to the Elections Office.