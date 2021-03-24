New financial court judge sworn in

Cayman’s newest judge was sworn in this week over Zoom.

New Grand Court judge in the Financial Services Division Justice David Doyle took his oath of office, administered by Governor Martyn Roper online on Tuesday.

Doyle is a former Deemster and First Deemster – equivalent to High Court Justice and Chief Justice, respectively – in the Isle of Man.

The Governor’s Office announced Doyle’s appointment earlier this month, after he was chosen from a shortlist of three candidates by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission

Roper said in a statement, “The Financial Services Division is an integral part of our Grand Court, providing an extremely high level of expertise in the complex litigation that emanates as a result of the Cayman Islands’ world-class standing in the financial industry.”

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, who also attended the virtual swearing-in ceremony, said in the statement, “Justice Doyle brings extensive understanding of relevant local, regional and international legislation, in addition to his rich experience gleaned in hearing financial services matters in the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. This in turn will further strengthen the Grand Court financial services sector.”

According to the statement, Doyle said he was looking forward “to serving the people of the Cayman Islands and playing my part in providing access to justice, and supporting the rule of law. I shall be based full time in Grand Cayman and I am excited by the prospect of getting to know the Cayman Islands better and contributing to their modern and developing jurisprudence.”