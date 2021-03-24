Two new quarantine breaches are now being investigated by police, one of which has led to the offending travellers being moved to a supervised quarantine facility, Travel Cayman reported Wednesday.

Public Health, a Travel Cayman statement said, confirmed all primary contact tracing protocols have been observed in both incidents, and “the public health department would like to reassure the public that there is no immediate cause for public health concern”.

Both instances involved travellers quarantining at residences and were discovered by the Travel Cayman Mobile Compliance Team, a statement from the entity charged with managing the programme said.

It is unclear how many official cases of quarantine breaches are under investigation at this time. At the Compass’s last count, there were 10 outstanding instances of quarantine breaches.

So far, only four people have been prosecuted for quarantine breaches. One person has also been charged and is due to appear in court in May.

As of Wednesday the number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, stood at 768.

Breaches discovered during visits

No dates were provided for these latest breaches, however the statement said in the first incident the compliance team was conducting a routine welfare and compliance visit when the travellers were seen in an unapproved area of the quarantine property.

“The team carried out an inspection and it appeared that the travellers may have tampered with their monitoring device. The travellers have been warned for intended prosecution and have been transferred from the quarantine at residence location to a supervised quarantine facility,” it said.

In the second incident, which was also picked up during a routine welfare and compliance visit, travellers were also found in an unapproved area of the quarantine property. They have not been warned for prosecution.

“The travellers were reminded of the isolation protocols and conditions of the Quarantine At Residence (QAR) programme which must be adhered to, and will complete the remainder of their quarantine at the property,” the statement said.

Police, the statement said, noted that investigations are ongoing and once completed, the files will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a decision.

The number of travellers involved in these latest incidents have not been released.

Travel Cayman reminded that anyone is found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to $10, 000 and imprisonment for up to two years.