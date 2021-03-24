John Gray High School retained their crown against 12 other schools at the recent Inter-Secondary School Sports Championships at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

“I must congratulate the team from John Gray High School for winning yet another Inter-Secondary School Sports Championships,” said Gloria Bell, the head of the event’s organising committee. “Congratulations also to all our participating schools for your tremendous efforts and the high level of sportsmanship you displayed throughout this meet.”

The event, which took place 11-12 March, featured performances from CARIFTA qualifier and John Gray student Devonte Howell, who won the under 16 boys 100-metre dash, clocking 10.81 seconds. Howell went on to earn gold medals in the 200m, 400m, the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

JGHS principal Jonathan Clark told the Cayman Compass after the event that he was glad it was finally able to take place, after a two-year forced hiatus; the school also won the annual championships when they were last held in 2018.

“Firstly, we are really thankful that we were able to have this competition,” Clark said. “Nowhere else in the world you can have a competition like this. This championship did not take place because of the CARIFTA event [in 2019] and then COVID last year. So, it’s just great to be able to compete and for our kids, this is really important because we are unable to go overseas to compete, so this is as good a competition we will get on island.”

Unfortunately, John Gray’s celebration was cut short due to a bush fire behind the Truman Bodden Sports Complex that forced everyone to evacuate the stadium. However, Clark said despite the award ceremony being scrapped, he and his athletes are gratified knowing they are the champions.

“It’s disappointing for the students at the end but, you know what, once they cross the line, they feel like their bit has already been done,” said Clark. “They are really proud of running and representing their school…so I’m really proud of their efforts today.”