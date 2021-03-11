One person has been charged with two breaches of quarantine, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirmed Thursday.

The RCIPS did not give details of when the alleged breaches occurred or whether the person has appeared in court.

In a brief statement in response to Cayman Compass queries, the RCIPS also referred to five other reported breaches, saying that two of the cases had been closed by the police investigation team as no breach had been detected. Another file “resulted in no charges” and an investigation had been completed on the final file and was currently under “legal review”.

The Compass has reached out to the RCIPS for additional information on the charges laid against the individual.

This would be the fifth quarantine breach prosecution since mandatory isolation regulations for arriving travellers were introduced last year.

In November, Canadian couple Pascal Terjanian, 52, and Cristina Gurunian, 34, pleaded guilty to breaching quarantine and were each fined $1,000 for tampering with their geo-fencing wrist monitors and leaving their residence. And in December, US citizen Skylar Mack, 18, and her 24-year-old Caymanian boyfriend Vanjae Ramgeet were jailed for two months following a quarantine breach. They ended up serving a month after they were granted pre-discharge leave.