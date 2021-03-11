More than 60 senior and junior golfers competed over the weekend at the 29th Cayman Islands Amateur Championship at the North Sound Golf Club.

The two-day Cayman Islands Golf Association event, held 6-7 March, attracted 64 golfers vying across four championship divisions plus two handicap divisions.

In the men’s division, Andrew Jarvis celebrated his birthday by defeating Jason Perras by two shots. Giles Hobday was a further three shots back in third with defending champion Payten Wight tied for fourth with his father, Michael Wight.

In the ladies’ championship, 16-year-old Lauren Needham maintained her first-day four- stroke lead over Emily Ribbins after they each shot 78 in the final round, while Ashley MacDonald took third at two strokes back.

Scott Kapuscinski took home the senior’s prize finishing ahead of Robert Woods and Paul Wammer to win his fourth straight championship. Paul Woodhouse won the super senior championship, defeating Mick Whitworth by one shot after a back-and-forth battle on the final day.