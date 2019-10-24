Halloween tips and tricks

As the creepiest night of the year approaches, trick or treaters young and old prepare to hit the streets for an evening of scavenging for sweeties.

To keep Halloween from becoming scarily disorganised and disappointing, here are a few tips and tricks:

Eat dinner

Give kids a healthy meal before they head out trick or treating. Rumbling tummies may mean half of their candy stash disappears before the night is done – cue bedtime sugar highs for the kids and bedtime lows for parents.

Plan your evening

Check times and venues and plan your route. Nothing disappoints more than turning up to a tried-and-tested trick-or-treat route to find darkened windows and no candy. Webster’s Estate, Snug Harbour and areas of Savannah are traditional trick-or-treat magnets but check which neighbourhoods are participating this year by trawling local Facebook groups. Caymums and The Real Women of Cayman are two to start with.

Bug spray

Make sure you and your kids are well protected from mosquitoes, especially if your trick or treating is going to take place during dusk.

Keep pets inside

Your fur babies may get scared by an endless stream of giggling ghouls knocking on the front door, so keep them inside to avoid any altercations or runaways.

Drive diligently

All drivers should take extra care around Halloween due to the young trick or treaters on the road.

Keep it charged

While younger kids will need accompanying, you may be letting older children trick or treat on their own. If they have cellphones make sure they are topped up and charged, give them torches if they are staying out past dark, and arrange pick-up times and locations beforehand.

Be inclusive

If you are preparing your house for an onslaught of trick or treaters, make sure you have a variety of candy that suits all children. Avoid small choking hazards such as Skittles, M&M’s and gobstoppers if you foresee the littlest of monsters knocking on your door, and include some nut-free options for those with allergies.

Attend organised events

Larger organised events keep all the fun in one spot, which may be preferable to some families.

• The Cayman Turtle Centre hosts a Halloween SpookFest from 11am-3 pm on 26 Oct.

Entry is gained with a $5 proof of purchase (per person) of any Mars product. As well as enjoying the Turtle Centre facilities, attendees can play games such as Pin the Boo on the Ghost, win a Mars Halloween basket, peruse the Visual Arts Society craft area, or have their face painted for a fee.

• On 27 Oct., Lil Monkeys hosts a Halloween Costume Party from 4-6pm with prizes for best costume; admittance costs $12 per child.

• On 31 Oct., Camana Bay’s Market Street Group Boo-zaar takes place 4-7pm on the Pani Indian Kitchen patio. The trick-or-treat event promises candy, face painting and crafts provided by the Visual Arts Society. Head to the Crescent straight afterwards to watch kids’ film ‘Coco’ on the big screen at Camana Bay’s Halloween Moonlight & Movies.