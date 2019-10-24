Belford gets neighbourhood watch

A new neighbourhood watch has been set up at Belford Estates.

Community police officers in Bodden Town joined with Belford Estates residents on Sunday, 20 Oct., to launch the neighbourhood watch.

Bodden Town officers, Police Constable Clifford Garcia and Auxiliary Constable Dennis Pascal, gave a presentation to the residents, who said they were committed to reporting to police any suspicious activity and crime in the area.

Minister Dwayne Seymour, MLA for Bodden Town East, also attended, according to an RCIPS press release. Encouraging the residents to work closely with the police, he spoke of the benefits a neighbourhood watch can have in helping to create a safe community and ensure the security of residents, along with their homes and possessions.

This is the 19th neighbourhood watch programme to be active in the Bodden Town district.

Community police officers said they plan to launch a 20th neighbourhood watch in the district before the end of this year.