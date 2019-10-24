New title sponsor for Parade of Lights

Cayman National Bank has signed on as the title sponsor of the Parade of Lights.

Presented in partnership with Hurley’s Production Ltd., the holiday event has been renamed the ‘Cayman National Parade of Lights’. The parade was previously sponsored by local TV station Cayman 27, which shut down operations in August.

The bank signed on as a sponsor in recognition of its 45th anniversary.

“We wanted something to mark the importance of our 45 years of growth with Cayman and what better way than to celebrate with the entire community,” Janet Hislop, Cayman National Bank president, said in media release.

The Parade of Lights is a procession of boats decked out in twinkling lights and holiday decorations that sail through the harbour at Camana Bay.

“The Parade of Lights event sets the tone for Christmas,” Shari Welcome, Cayman National’s marketing and communications manager, said in the release. “With over 5,000 attendees, it was fitting for Cayman National to become a part of this notable community event that maintains the same caring community atmosphere of our former Home for Christmas event.”

Cayman National’s 2020 calendar will be unveiled at the family event.

The Parade of Lights will also include a fireworks display, live entertainment, a visit by Santa and Christmas craft market.

The event will be held on Saturday, 7 Dec. from 6-8:30pm.

Boat registration

Boat registrations are now under way.

Visit: http://www.z99.ky/blogs/whats-going-on/post/cayman-national-parade-of-lights-boatregistration/

Email: [email protected]