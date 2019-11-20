Camana Bay Christmas calendar

Parade of Lights, Pink Ladies Bazaar and photos with Santa are all coming up

Camana Bay hosts a slew of festive events from now through Christmas and guests of all ages are encouraged to participate in a range of annual traditions, weekly festivities, giveaways and opportunities to give back.

The annual tree lighting evening, held on 16 Nov., was a big success and drew a large crowd, despite Mother Nature’s efforts to dampen people’s spirits. The Christmas tree now stands proud on the Crescent, like a lighthouse beacon for the Parade of Lights, which will be held in early December. Get there early to have the best vantage point of brightly illuminated boats sailing through the Camana Bay Harbour.

There are multiple opportunities to shop at markets over the next month. Stuff your stockings while supporting local artisans at the annual Pink Ladies Christmas Bazaar at the Arts & Recreation Centre, the Visual Arts Society Christmas Craft Market and the weekly Farmers & Artisans Market, which runs every Wednesday until 18 Dec.

Make memories with family photos with Santa Claus, party it up at Mistletoe at Abacus or take in a movie under the stars at Christmas Moonlight & Movies.

The Camana Bay Christmas Give benefits the Cayman Food Bank, and there are plenty of opportunities to give back. Donate food at the Camana Bay Visitor Centre, be among the first on Grand Cayman to watch ‘Frozen 2’ at the film’s premiere at Camana Bay Cinema or stay fit with a fun and jolly jog around the Town Centre in the Santa Run.

Stay tuned to Camana Bay’s social media channels for chances to win spot prizes throughout the season. Make sure to share holiday snaps from the Town Centre with the hashtags #CamanaBay and #HomeoftheHolidays for more chances to be seen and selected for special seasonal prizes.

Here is the full calendar so you don’t miss a moment.

‘Frozen 2’ premiere benefitting the Camana Bay Christmas Give

Thursday, 21 Nov., 6pm, Camana Bay Cinema

See ‘Frozen 2’ at Camana Bay Cinema for a special viewing on Thursday. Tickets can be purchased at the Camana Bay Visitor Centre. Tickets are $25 per person or get a family pack of four for $80. Donate non-perishable food items to the Visitor Centre and receive a voucher for a free small popcorn and drink to enjoy during the screening. All proceeds support the Cayman Food Bank.

Pink Ladies Annual Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, 30 Nov., 2-5pm, the Arts & Recreation Centre

Join the ladies for their annual charity fundraiser where you can experience delicious homemade tea, distinctive handmade crafts, a white elephant sale, a silent auction and special performances.

Cayman National’s Parade of Lights

Saturday, 7 Dec., 6pm,

the Crescent

Experience the magic and delight of brightly-coloured illuminated boats as they parade through the harbour to the melodious sounds of choirs. While the parade is on, enjoy live music and a special visit from Santa. You may even catch a glimpse of Frosty or one of Santa’s elves and a photo booth or two.

Visual Arts Society Christmas Craft Market

Saturday, 14 Dec., 10am-5pm, the Paseo

In case you haven’t started your Christmas shopping, enjoy this market to browse handmade art, jewellery, crafts, ornaments and more for the perfect gift with a local touch.

Santa Run hosted by the Cayman Food Bank

Saturday, 14 Dec., 6am, registration; 6:30am, run begins; the Paseo

Join Cayman Food Bank and a procession of merry Santas on a jog for a cause around Camana Bay for some festive, family-friendly fun. For more details and to register, visit camanabay.com. Proceeds raised will benefit the Cayman Food Bank.

Christmas Moonlight & Movies

Tuesday, 17 Dec., 7pm,

the Crescent

Get cosy al fresco with your loved ones for a joyful family flick shown on the giant blow-up screen on the Crescent this one special night. The featured movie will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

12th Annual Mistletoe Party

Friday, 21 Dec., 7pm-2am, Abacus

Transform your glam with your best whites and boogie under the stars the entire night at the must-attend event of the season. Music, food and drink are all on tap. Tickets are $30 per person and proceeds will benefit the Lions Club of Grand Cayman. Don’t let this festive party pass you by. All that’s missing is the snow. For tickets and more details call 623-8282.

Weekly Festivities

Farmers & Artisans Market

Wednesdays, through 18 Dec., the Paseo

Camana Bay’s popular weekly Farmers & Artisans Market offers local keepsakes, fresh produce and arts and crafts, which make the perfect Christmas gift. The final market of the year will take place on Wednesday, 18 Dec. and the first market of 2020 will be on 8 Jan. See what’s in store and buy local!

Santa photos by Picture This Studios

Thursdays/Saturdays, 5-21 Dec., 5-7pm/3-5pm, Gardenia Court/

the Island

Youngsters can enjoy the merry old elf in his traditional Christmas attire and capture the memories with him every Thursday in Gardenia Court from 5-7pm until the end of the holiday season.

Alternatively, put a tropical spin on things by posing with Saint Nick in his best island wardrobe every Saturday on the Island from 3-5pm. Sessions start at $35 per family and include a set of digital copies. You can purchase prints for an additional fee. For more information, contact Picture This Studios at 943-3686.