John Gray High School gripped by fire and flood

A fire at John Gray High School Wednesday morning forced students and staff members to evacuate, education and Fire Services leaders confirmed. The blaze was first noticed around 8am near a modular classroom on the campus.

“The fire services were called and they arrived by 8:06am,” Department of Education Services’ Mark Ray said. “A security officer and two staff members grabbed an extinguisher and put out the fire.”

Those inside the school were first evacuated to the football fields and later moved to the gymnasium building a few hundred feet away. No injuries were reported and although the fire disrupted teaching schedules, the school remained open.

“I am very thankful that there was no injury or harm to any of our students,” JGHS Principal John Clark said. “I am very pleased with the response of our staff, students, security team, CIFS and the RCIPS who were called and responded.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown. A joint investigation between the RCIPS and the Fire Services has been launched. There was damage to a step leading to the classroom, according to Clark. The classrooms affected have been cordoned off and will be closed until further notice, according to a press release from the Education Ministry.

While officers tried to piece together the cause of the blaze, members of the public works department were busy trying to pump dry the school’s canteen which was also flooded the same morning.

The cause of the flooding is also unclear. But canteen members were also evacuated.