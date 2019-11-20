XQ’s hosts musical fundraiser

Music lovers have two great reasons to head to XQ’s on Saturday night: Some of Cayman’s best musicians will be playing live and funds raised will be donated to The Breast Cancer Foundation.

The evening begins at 7:30pm with a Champagne reception and hors d’oeuvres as the Deja Blu band takes to the ‘stage’. Deja Blu boasts a wide repertoire of songs, featuring hits from multiple decades.

There will also be prizes to be won throughout the night and guest performers.

Tickets are only $25 and are available at XQ’s Restaurant on West Bay Road, Full of Beans in George Town and The Breast Cancer Foundation in the Shoppes at Grand Harbour. Visit www.xqs.ky or call 947-9770 for more information.