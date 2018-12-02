Parade of Lights dazzles

A dozen boats festooned with festive bulbs sailed past thousands of spectators at the harborfront in Camana Bay on Saturday night for the annual Parade of Lights spectacle.

As if there were not enough color and lights from the boats, organizers lit up the sky with fireworks.

The crowd was entertained by Christmas carols and songs, a visit from Santa, as well as music from Dr. Bob’s Experiment and VJ Marz.

The winner among the large boats was Midnight Express, which featured giant “angel wings” of draped white lights and a Christmas angel. The small boat winner was Salt Shaker, with a shark theme.