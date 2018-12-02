Local taxi van driver Roy Clivey Tamasa pleaded guilty in Grand Court Friday to causing death by careless driving in relation to the accident that killed Dr. Vary Anette Jones-Leslie in July of last year.

Mr. Tamasa, 70, will be sentenced on Feb. 20 next year.

Justice Charles Quin ordered a victim impact and a social inquiry report to be conducted in advance of the sentencing date.

Dr. Jones-Leslie, a 62-year-old obstetrician/gynecologist, had just arrived in Cayman on a flight from Kingston, Jamaica, when she was struck by Mr. Tamasa’s vehicle, a Toyota Hiace van, while crossing the street near Owen Roberts International Airport. She was a regular visitor to Grand Cayman and worked with the Health Services Authority as a visiting doctor.

The airport has since installed speed bumps along the road in an effort to make the area more pedestrian-friendly in the wake of Dr. Jones-Leslie’s death.

The accident occurred on July 17, 2017. Mr. Tamasa first appeared in Traffic Court in February this year. The case was later transmitted to Grand Court prior.

Section 79 of the 2011 edition of the Traffic Law states that the maximum punishment for causing death by careless driving is seven years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000. The driver will also be automatically disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s license for at least three years.