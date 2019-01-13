The Department of Environmental Health is collecting Christmas trees for recycling, through Thursday Jan. 17. Only live and natural trees without decorations are accepted.

The trees are mulched, so all tinsel, ornaments, lights, wires and stands must be removed. Plastic bags used for transport should also be removed before putting trees in the collection bins at the following locations:

Ed Bush Stadium, West Bay

George Town Cricket Field

George Town landfill public drop-off area

Spotts Dock, Savannah

Entrance of Frank Sound Road

Residents are invited to come out from 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 and to bring their shovels and bags for the removal of free mulch from the Cricket Field.

Mulch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the DEH.

For additional information on the Christmas tree recycling, contact DEH at 949-6696 or by email at [email protected]