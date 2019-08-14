A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault and causing damage to property following an incident on 5 July in which a man’s jaw was seriously injured.

The arrested man, of Bodden Town, remained in police custody on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the assault at the Belford Estates area of Bodden Town occurred when a man who was about to leave the location in a vehicle was approached by another man and an argument ensued. The second man smashed a window of the vehicle and then struck the victim on the jaw.

The man in the vehicle then left the location, returned home and contacted the police. Emergency services attended and the man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged.

However it was later determined that he had sustained an serious injury to his jaw requiring further treatment, police said.