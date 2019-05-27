Police find missing Grand Cayman bull ‘Bobo’

A Belford Estates woman who offered a $1,000 reward for the return of her missing bull was reunited with the animal last week after police located it.

Diahann Ebanks’s prized, 1-year-old bull ‘Bobo’ disappeared from near her home in Bodden Town last Wednesday. The animal had been tied up on the land near her home, by the four-way junction at the entrance to Belford Estates.

After Bobo went missing, to get the community’s attention, Ebanks posted on her WhatsApp that she was willing to pay $1,000 to anyone having information about the whereabouts of her missing bull.

“The cow was in that spot for a week or two, but Wednesday morning when I went to feed him, he was gone, rope and all,” she said.

Early the next day, Bodden Town police, responding to the report of the missing animal, found the bull grazing in the vicinity of Sitwell Road after they conducted a search around the Belford area. Police confirmed that the animal was retrieved and returned to its owner.

Ebanks and her mother had searched Belford Drive for the missing bull on Wednesday, but could not find him, so Ebanks’s mother went to the Bodden Town Police Station the next morning to report the bull’s disappearance.

While she was at work, Ebanks said she received a call from her mother that the police had located the bull.

“They found the cow down by the government affordable homes, tied to a fence post. Cow don’t tie himself,” Ebanks said.

She said she believes someone deliberately removed the bull from the yard, which has a “whole lot of green grass in it”. She added, “Even if the cow had got away, he wouldn’t have gone nowhere. That is where his water drum is and he had a whole pile of grass for him to eat over there.”

Ebanks said she is concerned that there is nothing she can do to protect Bobo, who is just over a year old, from being stolen again.

“I can’t put a chain and padlock around his neck, and I can’t put him inside the house,” she said.