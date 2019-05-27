IN FOCUS: Rotaract Blue’s ‘Open Arms Gala’ encourages inclusivity

Rotaract Blue’s ‘Open Arms Gala’ 1 of 10

Members of Rotaract Blue, the service club with a membership of 18-30 year-olds, created a night of glitz and glamour at Ristorante Pappagallo on Saturday night.

The Gatsby-themed evening raised funds for special needs organisations on the island and featured an awards presentation to parents and workers in the special needs field.

Guest speaker Mechon Ebanks gave an inspirational speech about the challenges and joys that she and her husband, Tommy Ebanks, had faced, raising their daughter Mimi. She spoke of how the local community had supported them at difficult times, and how it continued to support them.

She subsequently encouraged audience members to be more aware of families in similar situations and explained that simply reaching out to them could make a difference.

The event included a cocktail hour, three-course dinner, silent auction and raffle.