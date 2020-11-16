Crisis Centre hosts ‘Get Up Stand Up’ gala

The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre will be hosting a reggae-styled gala on Thursday at Ristorante Pappagallo under the theme ‘Get Up Stand Up (Against Domestic Violence)’.

The evening will include a three-course menu with welcome cocktail and a glass of wine with dinner.

The Crisis Centre has created this fundraising event as a means of supporting its efforts to provide safe housing for domestic violence victims and their children. It will also be used as a platform to help raise awareness of the services the centre provides to those affected by domestic violence.

The night will include a raffle, live auction, music and dancing. Cocktail hour starts at 6pm with dinner at 7pm.

“This fundraiser’s proceeds will go towards our daily operations, which allows us to continue providing valuable services to our clients,” said executive director of the Crisis Centre, Ania Milanowska. “We are excited to host this gala, as it is [the] first one for us since the government [COVID] restrictions have been lifted… Now, more than ever, we need to come together and continue to provide support for those in the local community.”

Tickets to the gala are $100 each and tables of 10 can also be reserved. To purchase tickets, email [email protected] or call Kelley at 525-9137.