Cayman Connection UK hosts students

Cayman Connection UK held its third annual reception last month, attracting more than 60 students, government officials and private sector members.

The event, affiliated with the Friends of Cayman organization, also featured a culture workshop at St. Ignatius Loyola Hall on July 18.

Approximately 20 students attended the workshop, where topics included the importance of networking and the role of CCUK, the government and political structures of Cayman and the U.K.

Headed by CCUK founder Jennifer Dilbert and Friends of Cayman member Kate Kandiah, alongside student ambassadors, the workshop also addressed misconceptions about Cayman’s financial industry.

The reception began with a welcome given by Ms. Kandiah, who shared a message on behalf of Eric Bush, Cayman’s representative in the London Office.

Remarks were then made by Premier Alden McLaughlin and Education Minister Tara Rivers.

The premier assured students that they have Cayman’s support, and Minister Rivers stated, “We need to find each other, support each other and help each other succeed. That’s very much what CCUK is about.”

Alex Last of Mourant Ozannes talked to students about career possibilities. Student ambassadors Emily Sully and David Ramsaran shared personal experiences and the importance of CCUK.

“This annual CCUK event is a great opportunity for students to connect with other students who are studying in the U.K., to share, advise and support each other,” said Ms. Kandiah.

“We also are encouraging more private sector friends to get involved, so that they too, through CCUK, can support our students abroad,” added the organizer.

For more information, visit www.caymanconnection.org or email hello@caymanconnection.org.