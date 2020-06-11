Overseas scholarship students urged to register

The Scholarship Secretariat is advising all scholarship students who intend to travel off island to attend university in September to register with the government’s Emergency Travel site.

Flights are being organised to Miami, Florida, and to Heathrow, England, for July and August.

The Secretariat is also urging students travelling to Canada or other jurisdictions to register with the travel site, at www.exploregov.ky/travel, and explore options of flying from either Miami or Heathrow to their destination.

“Although no dates have been confirmed, by registering with the travel site you can indicate which month you would hope to travel, and ensure you are counted in the bookings,” said Shari Smith, manager of the Scholarship Secretariat Unit, in the statement.

“At this time, it is imperative to get an accurate idea of how many students intend to travel and when. The costs and other details will be finalised closer to the confirmation of the flight date,” she added.

For more information, email the Scholarship Secretariat Unit at [email protected].