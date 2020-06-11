Six new COVID cases reported

Cayman has six new positive COVID-19 cases, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported on Thursday.

The latest results are from a batch of 556 tests carried out since Wednesday afternoon.

This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Cayman Islands to 186, of which 73 remain active and 112 have recovered, with one death.

In a press release issued via the Government Information Service, Lee said all six cases are assumed to be locally acquired, and all are asymptomatic.

The cases were all picked up through screening tests, and contact tracing has begun.

So far, Cayman health authorities have tested 16,628 people for the coronavirus.