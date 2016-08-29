Back-to-school giveaway draws crowd

1 of 4

Airport Park was a hive of activity on Sunday, as parents and children enjoyed a back-to-school giveaway hosted by the Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.

“It’s definitely a good turnout and I am pleased with it,” said Angela Hall, associate director of the Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.

Mrs. Hall organized the back-to-school bash after she recognized the needs of parents from her rounds in the districts as a community service leader.

She said more than 250 kids received back-to-school packages, and she still had more to give out.

Throughout the event, there were long lines for slides, the bouncing castles were filled, mothers headed to the massage stations and volunteers from the Seventh-day Adventist Community Service Department handed out school supplies.

“Some families have three to four children … they are not working, single mums are struggling. I decided an initiative like the school giveaway would be good for parents,” said Mrs. Hall.

Other leaders then decided it would be an even better idea to include the entire Cayman Islands, not just the Seventh-day Adventist community.

“We recognized that some parents were having some challenges in getting supplies for kids returning to school, so we made the gesture for parents to come out and get their school supplies to lessen the burden. We hope it is something we can do every year,” said Pastor Reinaldo Drackett.

At the giveaway, parents were also encouraged to provide their children with healthy food snacks. “Diabetes in kids is the number one growth in childhood diseases today, so we also brought on board nurses to help educate parents,” she said.

“I think it is a little much [schools] are asking parents to provide for kids returning to school, but then again I am not a teacher, ” said Mrs. Hall.