FLOW experiences day-long ‘degradation of service’

In a statement issued late Tuesday afternoon, leading telecommunications operator FLOW sought to explain the day-long interruption to its telephone service.

“We experienced a degradation of service today between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.,” Head of Marketing Julie Hutton wrote in an email.

“This affected some long distance calls and interconnection to local operators. 911 services were not affected at any time.”

Ms. Hutton said the company had undertaken repairs and sought to keep customers updated: “Customers were updated through our social media pages and we’d like to thank them for their patience as we worked to resolve the issues.”

The company did not offer more details.