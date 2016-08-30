Rugby 7s host 5K fundraiser

The Borelli Walsh Cayman Rugby 7s team is holding a 5K fun run on Sunday, Sept. 4, starting at 7 a.m. at Camana Bay.

The event is a fundraiser to support the team’s efforts to return to the Hong Kong Sevens in April 2017.

The team encourages family participation and has come up with a way for each member of the family to enjoy the 5K, regardless of age.

The ways to participate are: run, walk, bicycle, scooter, inline skate, skateboard and stroller (for infants).

The fee is $20 for those 13 and older; $15 for ages 8 to 12; and free for ages 7 and under.

The rugby 7s team, in a press release, thanked all of its sponsors for their help.