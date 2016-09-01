In Week 10 of the FLOW 2016 Cayman Islands Flag Football Premier League, as teams aim for the semifinals, Guinness Lady Sharks and Maples Lynx kicked off the games on Aug. 27.

Lady Sharks had a better game offensively as QB Bobeth O’Garro found receivers Marleena Smith and Scimone Chin. Lady Sharks are currently in second place, and they fought to keep their ranking into the semifinals. However, Maples Lynx’s Racquel Brown had two interceptions and Sophia Dilbert made multiple tackles, demonstrating why they are also in the top rankings. Both teams struggled to get a touchdown, the game finally went into overtime, and Lynx QB Anya Edun ran in for the touchdown. Maples Lynx won, 6-0.

In the second game, top-ranked Island Heritage Predators played last-place PwC. Predators’ Jaryd Bodden and Harry Fenn received touchdown passes and Brett Eden made an interception. Predators won 28-0.

Next, lowest-ranked team IMS Killa Bzzz played highest-ranked HSM Vipers. In their best game of the season, Ellen Rolle of Killa Bzzz found receivers Monique Roberts and Jessica Jackson to advance the ball, and Roberts scored a touchdown. Heather Thompson also stood out for the Killa Bzzz, playing both offense and defense. After the Vipers got back into their rhythm, QB Lisa Malice found key receivers Shenel Gall and Dionne Whittaker to help score and to eventually tie the game. Alicia Dixon made multiple tackles and Renee Chisholm had an interception. The tied game went into overtime, and ended when Vipers’ Alicia Dixon made a touchdown. Vipers won 12-6.

The last game of the day was between Kensington Hellcats and Maples Knights. Hellcats, currently third-ranked, advanced the ball well on offense with running back Jason Wong and receiver Kevin Maxwell. QB Jacob Ebanks found Kevin Maxwell in the end zone for a touchdown and Nick Bush kicked the extra point. Nick Bush also stood out with multiple sacks. QB Richard Campbell advanced the ball well as he sought out receivers Seware Kangulu and Jordan Cacho, who scored a touchdown. On defense, Kevin Solomon made an interception. The Hellcats won 7-6.

On Aug. 29, second-ranked Burger King Panthers took on fourth-ranked Maples. BK Panthers showed why they are currently the reigning champions with players like Andre Morgan, Jamal Dell and Chip Whitney on defense making multiple sacks and tackles. QB Glen Duran ran in a touchdown and scored on a kick return. Andrew Frederick scored another touchdown and Jon Pump kicked for an extra point. Even without their starting quarterback, Maples forged ahead with Jonathon Whittaker as QB completing some passes, getting a touchdown and an extra point. Rupert Whittaker and Dexter Beckford made sacks and tackles. BK Panthers won 19-7.

Week 11 games kick off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ed Bush field.