The 32nd annual Foster’s Food Fair 800m Sea Swim is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. at Governors Beach. Anyone ready to swim the distance may sign up for the first open water swim of the season.

This year, there is also a 400m swim for the 12 & unders which is not a timed event. It will take place while the results are being tallied for the senior event.

Registration on the day is from 3-3:45 p.m. Fees for 800m swim are $15 (adults) and $10 (children) for CIASA members; $20 (adults) and $15 (children) for non-members. The 400m swim is a $10 for all.

The children will receive participation ribbons, T-shirts and refreshments.

The CIASA Open Water season continues with two more swims this year, an 800m swim sponsored by CUC on Oct. 8, and the Pirates 5K in November.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY