The 32nd annual Foster’s Food Fair 800m Sea Swim is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. at Governors Beach. Anyone ready to swim the distance may sign up for the first open water swim of the season.

This year, there is also a 400m swim for the 12 & unders which is not a timed event. It will take place while the results are being tallied for the senior event.

Registration on the day is from 3-3:45 p.m. Fees for 800m swim are $15 (adults) and $10 (children) for CIASA members; $20 (adults) and $15 (children) for non-members. The 400m swim is a $10 for all.

The children will receive participation ribbons, T-shirts and refreshments.

The CIASA Open Water season continues with two more swims this year, an 800m swim sponsored by CUC on Oct. 8, and the Pirates 5K in November.