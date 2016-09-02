Award-winning artist and musician Gordon Solomon is launching his new book, “Dr. Moody,” on Monday at the National Gallery from 4-6 p.m.

The book, illustrated by Solomon, “is organized in five sections representing five human senses depicted via a variety of animals that are experiencing our “moods,” he said in a press release. “I used haiku short poetry for their description to aid you with your connections of recall. I was motivated by the senses instead of seasons, which is a shift from most traditional haiku poetry that is inspired by nature. I did keep the formula of 5-7-5 syllables and was still able to achieve the overarching view that oftentimes we treat each other as animals.”

Solomon said it took nine months to complete all 20 sketches and another nine months to paint each idea.

“I wrote the book after my father’s home was demolished and a parking lot was paved in its stead,” he said. “My father’s father lived in that home, and two generations did as well. I can remember the ridicule my grandfather would get from some that passed which would affect his mood. He would hurl stones at those that would crash his garden but was gentle to share his pride fruits. Recalling his nature got me thinking of how we human are inherently the same, moody.”

Solomon said he found that “ultimately, when we evaluate ourselves, we realize that we all feel the same way; our mood becomes a mood of triumph and of kind disposition towards others.”

His goal with the artwork in the book, he said, “is to be as a doctor who examines temperaments, their symptoms and their outcome. Each drawing is the result of a particular moment, a personal recollection that stirs up my compassion about the world.

“While each life is a unique river, I wouldn’t switch the emotional currents we are treading together for a separate, stagnant never-changing body of water.”

Solomon’s first solo art exhibition was in 2005: “True Colors” hosted by the Westin. His awards include the Cayman Islands Cultural Foundation’s Artistic Endeavor Award (2002); the Silver Star Medal for Creativity in the Arts (2009); and second place in the Ogier Art Awards (2012).