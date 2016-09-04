Proud of Them: Ayanna Davis-Eden, Felicia Connor honored

Ayanna Davis-Eden and Felicia Connor of George Town were among the 12 Proud of Them finalists honored at a reception at the George Town Yacht Club in August.

Candidates were nominated by friends, acquaintances and community members for achievements in academics, sports, career, culture, business and community service.

Ayanna Davis-Eden

Ayanna, 12, is the youngest Proud of Them finalist yet. Ayanna is a student at Triple C who has been recognized for her academic accomplishments.

During her first year of high school, Ayanna placed on the Citizenship Honor Roll and the Academic Honor Roll. She was also awarded for her perfect attendance and named the most outstanding student in various subjects, including art, science, social studies, English and study skills.

At Prospect Primary, she was on the Principal’s Honor Roll each year and was a prefect, the deputy head girl and a hall monitor. Ayanna graduated with awards in sports, social studies, science, mathematics, language, Spanish, art, academic excellence and citizenship.

In addition to being involved with the Rainbows, Brownies, film and football clubs throughout primary school, Ayanna also participated in the Department of Tourism’s film competition, Cayman Through My Eyes, in which she placed second and won the People’s Choice Award.

Ayanna is president of her school’s Save Our Youth club, a member of the Youth Experiencing Salvation club, and a member of the choir, band and swim team.

Outside of school, Ayanna is co-host and musical director of the Youth Flex Show, a Radio Cayman and Youth Services Unit initiative.

She is in the Missionettes youth program; has a passion for the culinary arts; and has competed and placed in several competitions, including Teen Chopped competition, which she won. She placed second in Triple C’s Cupcake War. In the Home Gas Thanksgiving School Cook-Off, she finished third.

Ayanna also has teamed up with her elder sister to create Gloria Rose Delights, a baked goods business.

Felicia Connor

Felicia Connor, 20, has had a keen interest in reading and spelling since she was a child. In the third grade, she represented her school in the Royal Bank of Canada Primary Spelling Bee, finishing in second place. She graduated primary school with honors.

Felicia then went on to study at Cayman Prep and High School, where she received recognition for academic achievement in geography, mathematics, information technology, religious education and art.

She also has a passion for sports. In primary school, her team won the Inter Primary Netball Rally Championships as well as the Inter-Primary A League Championships. She continued to play netball in high school, both in school and in outside leagues. She also plays basketball, football, badminton, tennis, squash and field hockey. Her athletic ability won her the Female Sportsperson of the Year award at Cayman Prep.

Felicia was awarded a scholarship in academics and athletics, which allowed her to move to California and play basketball at Capistrano Valley Christian High School. In her junior year, she made it into the San Joaquin League, where she received honorable mention.

At Capistrano Valley Christian she received all A’s. She was also named a Scholar Athlete, the Student of the Semester in art and yearbook, and received the Head of School’s Award for Excellence.

Felicia earned a scholarship at Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where she plays for the university’s National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division 1 basketball team. She is studying criminal justice and has a grade point average of 3.64. She was also inducted into the Honors Award Assembly, and was named the Rennard Strickland School of Criminal Justice and Tribal Law Associate of Science Student of the Year.