50 years ago: Brandons and Ebanks families welcome new babies

In the Sept. 7, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, West Bay correspondent Leila Yates wrote:

“Mr. and Mrs. Ellard Ebanks left on the 3rd for Jamaica. Mrs. Ebanks has gone to have medical attention. Travelling on the same plane was Mrs. Alpheana Powery who has gone to visit her son, Wordsworth, who is a patient in the University Hospital, having surgery for a throat condition.

“Master Attlee Ebanks returned on the Aug. 27 after spending his holidays with his family in New York. He reports having an enjoyable time but he is glad to return to school.

“Miss Gweneth Lee Smith returned on the 1st after a short visit with her uncle, Mr. Clinton Banks and family, in New York.

“Misses Debra Ann Bush and her sister Donna Mae arrived on the 3rd. They had paid a short visit to their uncle, Mr. Berkley Bush, in Tampa.

“We welcome back Mrs. R.G. Coke and Miss Genevieve Bodden from Barbados where they attended the Teachers Training Course.

“The third child was born to Mr. and Mrs. Bert Brandon on the Aug. 29.

“Mr. and Mrs. Aubry Ebanks became the happy parents of their fifth child and fourth son on the 4th, weight 7 and a half pounds.

“Master Wongard Campbell left for his home in Jamaica after spending an enjoyable five weeks with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Avanza Hydes.

“Mr. and Mrs. Carl Smith and little daughter Carla returned to their home in Miami on the 3rd. Celia planned a longer visit but decided to return with her husband. Mr. Harris Ebanks left the same day, after spending a few weeks at home with his aged father who is ill.

“Mrs. Crosby Ebanks (Lila) has gone to New York for a few months to see her daughter, Glennis Nell, who resides there.

“Miss Nella Jane Parsons returned on the 1st from Miami after a short trip.

“Returning on the 4th were Mr. Barak Powery from S.S. Ore Conway and Mr. Garland Ebanks from New York.

“Miss Grace Ebanks left on the 3rd to resume her studies at Wilson College, Pennsylvania after an enjoyable holiday at home.

“Mrs. Ausley Parsons and daughter Oralee returned on the 4th from Miami, where they spent a few weeks with their relatives. Mr. Wilbur DaCosta came in on the same plane.

“Miss Sharon Farrington returned to Forrest Lake Academy in Orlando, Florida after spending 3 months holiday at home. She left on the 3rd.

“Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Hydes returned on the 3rd from Jamaica where Mrs. Hydes received medical aid.”