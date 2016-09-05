New public school teachers take in Turtle Farm

The Cayman Turtle Farm recently welcomed a group of teachers who are starting at Cayman’s primary and secondary schools this year.

The 40 new teachers, many from overseas, visited the Turtle Farm on Aug. 27 as part of their induction program. They were on an island tour organized with the help of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

“These teachers will be starting to teach in the fall in the primary schools and high schools,” said Department of Tourism intern Ashley Reid.

“There are a couple of local teachers but we have some from Jamaica, the U.S., Europe and Canada. It’s important for local teachers to know their history but it’s also important to give expats an idea of our culture and heritage so that they’ll be informed and they’ll have stuff to talk to their students about.”

The new teachers were taken around by terrestrial exhibits curator Geddes Hislop.

“We gave them a short presentation on the education programs and how we can work with them, and all the different projects we do, then we just did a general tour of the park,” he said.

They were shown the turtles, the crocodile, and the birds in the Caribbean Aviary, as well as the Predator Reef, and some of the indigenous trees in the park.

“We’ve learned the differences between the two national parrots, the one having a slightly reddish forehead. [We also learned] that birds of small islands tend to be small, and about the different species of the turtles and what they do here – it’s been really fascinating,” said teacher Victoria Read, who hails from England.

Other teachers were interested to learn about differences in the ecology of the mangroves, where unlike other places in the Caribbean the red, white and button mangroves all grow together.